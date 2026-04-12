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Home / Delhi / Speaker inaugurates Rs 50-lakh civic upgrade projects in Rohini

Speaker inaugurates Rs 50-lakh civic upgrade projects in Rohini

Roads, water pipelines, drainage systems to be improved across Sectors 7-8, Naharpur village

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:36 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. FILE
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a series of civic infrastructure projects worth Rs 50 lakh in Rohini, aimed at improving roads, water supply and sanitation facilities across residential areas, including Naharpur village.

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The projects, spread across Sectors 7 and 8, focus on lane construction, replacement of ageing water pipelines, and upgrading sewer and drainage systems to address long-standing civic issues affecting residents.

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In Sector 8, foundation stones were laid for the reconstruction of drains in Pocket B4, redevelopment of RMC lanes in Pocket A1, and replacement of water pipelines in drains in Pocket A16. Several internal lanes across different pockets are also slated for construction to improve intra-neighbourhood connectivity.

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In Naharpur village, sewer line renovation works at two locations were launched to improve sanitation and drainage conditions, while in Sector 7, pipeline replacement works in Pockets D12 and G22 are intended to ensure a more reliable water supply.

Addressing residents at the inauguration, Gupta emphasised the importance of strengthening basic infrastructure at the local level. “Local infrastructure must deliver visible and tangible change on the ground. Roads, water supply and sanitation are central to dignified urban living and must be strengthened with clarity and urgency,” he said.

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He added that improvements in neighbourhood-level services have a direct impact on daily life and play a key role in building trust between citizens and public institutions. Stressing timely execution, Gupta said such projects must translate into tangible on-ground benefits for

residents.

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