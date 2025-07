Advertisement

Gupta said, “The inauguration of the NeVA Seva Centre and the completion of NeVA’s first phase marks a critical milestone in our commitment to a digital, transparent and sustainable legislature. This initiative reflects our alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of digital India, paperless governance and the transformative idea of ‘One Nation, One Application’. It is unfortunate that earlier governments made no sincere efforts in this direction. With NeVA, we are now bridging that gap and paving the way for a more accountable and modern legislative ecosystem.”

The event saw enthusiastic participation from the first batch of MLAs, who were given smartphones preloaded with the NeVA app. The platform enables legislators to digitally access the list of business, legislative questions, session updates and official documents — significantly improving the efficiency and accessibility of legislative work.

A comprehensive three-day training programme for MLAs is also underway from July 21-23, aimed at equipping members with practical knowledge of NeVA’s features ahead of the upcoming monsoon session. The training, conducted by expert faculty from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), is being held in six batches to ensure focused, hands-on learning for each legislator.

To support the transition, the newly inaugurated NeVA Seva Centre houses 18 high-speed computers, offering a robust digital infrastructure for uninterrupted training and operational readiness.

Abhay Verma, Chief Whip of the ruling party, was also present at the launch, reinforcing the Assembly’s commitment to embracing modern, citizen-centric legislative practices.

The move has been widely appreciated by legislators, many of whom welcomed the digital shift as a step towards greater transparency, accountability and environmental sustainability.