A delegation from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, is on a three-day official visit to Odisha to study the state’s implementation of the e-Vidhan system and explore renewable energy initiatives.

As part of the tour, the delegation paid courtesy visits to Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Assembly Speaker Surma Padhi, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi. Discussions focused on digital governance, legislative reforms, and green energy solutions.

During the meeting with CM Manjhi, the delegation was briefed on Odisha’s innovative digital attendance system for legislators. The system enables MLAs to mark attendance and access House proceedings through digital dashboards, contributing to a fully paperless legislative environment.

Gupta also held detailed talks with Odisha Assembly Speaker Surma Padhi regarding the rollout of the E-Vidhan project in Delhi. Padhi shared best practices from Odisha’s transition to digital functioning and assured full cooperation in supporting Delhi’s efforts.

In a separate interaction with Governor Kambhampati, Gupta presented Delhi Assembly’s plan to become fully solar-powered, with an upcoming 550 kW solar plant expected to save nearly Rs 15 lakh in monthly electricity costs. The Governor expressed interest in replicating the model at the Odisha Raj Bhavan, and lauded Delhi’s efforts in combining technological advancement with environmental sustainability.

The visit Is expected to aid Delhi’s push for a greener, tech-enabled governance model through the e-Vidhan and solar energy initiatives.