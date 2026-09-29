Speaker meets Indian diaspora in Lima, discusses biz, cultural ties

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta interacted with members of the Indian community in Lima, Peru, during his visit to the country, with discussions focusing on expanding business ties and strengthening cultural engagement between India and Peru.

Gupta interacted with members of the diaspora over tea and heard about their professional and entrepreneurial journeys across different fields. He appreciated their contribution to business and enterprise in Peru and their role in promoting India’s culture, traditions and heritage.

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The interaction also focused on opportunities to expand the presence of Indian businesses in Peru and neighbouring markets. Members of the Indian community shared suggestions on strengthening commercial engagement, while Gupta emphasised the role of sustained diaspora participation in building economic linkages between India and Latin America.