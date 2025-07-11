DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Speaker reaches out to Valmiki Community on Guru Purnima

Speaker reaches out to Valmiki Community on Guru Purnima

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:54 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
On the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva offered prayers at multiple spiritual sites and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the Valmiki community and India’s Guru-Shishya tradition.

Beginning his day with a visit to Vrindavan, Sachdeva offered prayers at the revered Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple and paid respects at Neem Karoli Baba’s Brij Samadhi Sthal, seeking the well-being and prosperity of the people of Delhi. During the visit, he also met with Pujya Premanand Ji Maharaj and Mahamandaleshwar Shri Indradev Saraswati Ji Maharaj to receive their blessings.

Sachdeva participated in a Guru Poojan ceremony at Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Delhi, where he was accompanied by Delhi BJP’s Organisation general secretary Pawan Rana. The event was marked by spiritual discourses, with blessings from Param Pujya Mahamandaleshwar Sant Shri Krishna Shah Vidyarthi Ji. Sachdeva said, “Guru Purnima is a day to honour the timeless tradition in which the Guru is revered even above God.”

He paid tribute to Bhagwan Valmiki, calling him a great saint, poet, and social reformer who composed the Ramayana — the ideal life story of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. “Valmiki Ji showed that greatness is earned through deeds, not birth. He is the Adikavi, the first poet of Sanatan culture,” he said. — TNS

