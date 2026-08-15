Speaker urges people to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a ‘Jan Utsav’

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour on Friday as people gathered at the 115-year-old building on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations, with Speaker Vijender Gupta calling upon every Delhiite to hoist the National Flag at home and make the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign a “Jan Utsav”.

Advertisement

Extending his greetings on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Gupta said the day should renew the pledge to protect the country’s constitutional values, strengthen national unity and work collectively for the growth and progress of the Capital.

Advertisement

The Assembly premises were opened to the public from 5 pm to 8 pm, drawing families, visitors and a large number of youngsters who explored the historic complex and its architectural heritage.

Advertisement

The celebrations featured performances by bands of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which presented patriotic compositions to an enthusiastic audience. Cultural performances organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad further added to the festive atmosphere.

Addressing people at the event, Gupta said opening the doors of the Vidhan Sabha reflected the principle that democratic institutions ultimately belong to the people. He said the initiative provided citizens an opportunity to connect with the democratic and national heritage associated with the historic building.

Advertisement

The illuminated Assembly building provided a Tricolour backdrop to the evening programme, while the celebrations sought to promote patriotism, national unity and awareness about the importance of preserving constitutional values.

The premises will remain open to public on August 15 as well, from 5 pm to 8 pm.