Speaker Vijender calls for drive to plant 10,000 trees in Rohini

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday called for a large-scale plantation drive in Rohini and urged residents to help make the constituency cleaner, greener and healthier.

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Addressing the valedictory function of Bal Sanskar Shivir–2026, the Sampurna Mahila Haat, and the introduction and review of Shobha Vijender’s book Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sehbhagita at Maharana Pratap Community Centre in Rohini Sector-9, Gupta also highlighted the historic contribution of women to nation building. He stressed the importance of value-based education, environmental conservation and collective social responsibility.

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Calling for greater public participation in protecting the environment, Gupta urged citizens to actively join a constituency-wide plantation campaign.

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“Let us all resolve to make Rohini cleaner, healthier and greener. Together, we have resolved to plant 10,000 trees across our constituency this year and nurture them into full-grown trees,” he said.

He said every resident should take responsibility for caring for the saplings so that they grow into flowering and fruit-bearing trees, serving as a lasting reminder of the community’s collective efforts.

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Welcoming Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on her election to the Rajya Sabha, Gupta said it was a matter of pride that one of her first public engagements after assuming office was with the women of Sampurna in Rohini.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the Bal Sanskar Shivir, Gupta said the camp had instilled values, discipline and cultural awareness in children that would remain with them throughout their lives. He appreciated the commitment shown by children, teachers and volunteers who attended the camp despite Delhi’s intense summer heat, describing their enthusiasm as a reflection of the programme’s success.

“Woman’s contribution to nation building has been extraordinary and historic,” Gupta said.

He said women had played a decisive role in organisational growth through their dedication, hard work and intellectual leadership. He added that the book documents their invaluable contribution through lived experiences and inspiring examples.

Gupta also said the philosophy of the Sangh encourages men and women to work shoulder to shoulder in the service of society. He said when an individual becomes a swayamsevak, the entire family becomes associated with the spirit of service, with every member contributing to organisational and social work.

The programme also featured the Sampurna Mahila Haat, which showcased products made by women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups. It also included a discussion on the role of women in society and social organisations. The event concluded with the felicitation of participants of Bal Sanskar Shivir–2026, trainers and women entrepreneurs.