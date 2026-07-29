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Home / Delhi / Speak(ers) up: Hindi music therapy to assist stroke survivors regain speech

Speak(ers) up: Hindi music therapy to assist stroke survivors regain speech

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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A new Hindi music therapy, developed by researchers at IIT and AIIMS, has shown promising early results in helping stroke survivors with speech difficulties.
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A new Hindi music therapy, developed by researchers at IIT, AIIMS and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in Delhi, has shown promising early results in helping stroke survivors with speech difficulties communicate more effectively.

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The therapy, known as Melodic Intonation Therapy (MIT), uses melody and rhythm to help people with non-fluent aphasia, a condition in which stroke survivors may understand what is being said to them but struggle to speak or form words.

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In a pilot study involving six Hindi speaking stroke survivors, all participants completed 40 therapy sessions, each lasting between 45 and 60 minutes. The sessions were conducted by a trained speech therapist. According to the researchers, every participant showed improvement beyond the threshold considered clinically meaningful.

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The participants were able to form longer sentences and speak more freely. The study also reported no adverse effects during the therapy. The research is significant because MIT has been used for decades in English and other Western languages, but a validated version designed specifically for Hindi was not available. Rather than simply translating existing material, the researchers adapted the melody, rhythm and structure of the exercises to suit the cadence and stress patterns of Hindi.

The approach is based partly on an observation that has long intrigued speech researchers: some stroke survivors who lose the ability to speak fluently may still be able to sing familiar songs. MIT attempts to use this preserved musical ability as a pathway to gradually rebuild speech. The researchers, however, have cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from the initial findings, given the small sample size.

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“With only six patients, the results should be seen as a strong preliminary signal rather than final proof. The team is also exploring digital tools so that the therapy can eventually reach patients well beyond specialist hospitals,” said IIT-Delhi researcher NM Anoop Krishnan.

The study, titled “Hindi Adaptation of Melodic Intonation Therapy for Post-Stroke Aphasia: A Pilot Feasibility Study”, has been published in the global journal Aphasiology.

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