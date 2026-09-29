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Home / Delhi / Special camps for young voters at Delhi colleges, universities on Sept 29-30

Special camps for young voters at Delhi colleges, universities on Sept 29-30

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold special enrolment camps at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across Delhi on September 29 and 30 as it focuses on young voters ahead of the next stage of electoral roll revision.

The camps will run from 9 am to 3 pm to facilitate enrolment of eligible young voters. The ECI has urged young electors to use the opportunity to register their names on the electoral rolls and participate in the democratic process.

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Meanwhile, electors who received notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will no longer have to visit Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) offices for hearings.

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Instead, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit their homes to collect relevant documents and upload them on the ECINet for further action by the ERO. The arrangement applies to electors issued notices over unmapped entries and logical discrepancies.

Hearings will be held only in exceptional circumstances, at the ERO’s discretion, and preferably online. If required, an elector may authorise any adult family member to attend on their behalf.

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The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer conveyed the decision to District Election Officers and directed its implementation by all EROs, AEROs, BLO supervisors and BLOs.

Under the revised SIR schedule, claims and objections can be filed until October 30, while notices and their disposal will continue until November 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on December 4.

The ECI said the process would remain transparent, participative and inclusive, ensuring no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included.

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