Special camps to enrol left-out eligible electors in Delhi on Oct 9, 11

The Delhi Election Department will organise special camps at all polling station locations across the Capital on October 9 and 11 to enrol eligible voters who have been left out of the electoral roll as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the disposal of notices, claims and objections with all district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers.

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The CEO office said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll. “Every eligible elector is added and no ineligible entries remain in the electoral roll,” it said.

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Special enrolment camps were also held at colleges and universities across Delhi on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday, with a focus on maximising enrolment of young voters. Booth-level officers (BLOs) assisted students in filling forms, collected applications and addressed their queries related to the SIR.

As part of the special drive ordered by the Election Commission of India on October 1, BLOs will also conduct house to house visits to identify eligible electors who have been left out of the rolls and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6.

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The department will also organise special camps for voters displaced following the recent demolition of colonies. Such voters have been asked to approach camps at their new places of residence to get their names enrolled. Electors who have shifted residence and were included in the ASDD list during the BLOs’ house to house verification can also submit Form 6.

Those whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll can submit Form 6 along with supporting documents during the claims and objections period, which ends on October 30. Applications can be submitted offline to EROs, AEROs and BLOs or at designated polling stations. Voters can also apply online through the ECI voter services portal and ECINET mobile app.

The CEO office said eligible electors submitting Form 6 with the requisite documents would be included in the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, BLOs are visiting electors for whom notices have been generated to collect documents so they need not visit election offices for hearings. As of Wednesday, 13,62,162 cases involving no mapping and logical discrepancies had been verified on the basis of documents collected from electors.

All notices, claims and objections are scheduled to be disposed of by November 30, while the final electoral roll will be published on December 4.