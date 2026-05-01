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Home / Delhi / Special cooling zone set up near Jama Masjid metro station

Special cooling zone set up near Jama Masjid metro station

Has seating capacity of 80; to provide relief to the public in harsh summer

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 01:09 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Commuters at the cooling centre in New Delhi.
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The Delhi Government has established a special cooling zone near the Jama Masjid Metro Station in the Old Delhi area to provide comfort and relief to the general public with a capacity of around 80 people.
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The cooling zone is part of the government’s implementation of Heatwave Action Plan.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said markets, religious places and tourist hubs witness heavy footfall during the summer months, making densely populated areas like Old Delhi particularly vulnerable during extreme heat conditions.

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Keeping this in mind, the cooling zone has been created as a permanent relief facility, separate from the mobile heat relief vehicles already operating in the city. The facility allows around 70 to 80 people to sit and rest at a time, offering much-needed respite to commuters, tourists, rickshaw pullers, labourers, senior citizens and passersby affected by the scorching heat, Gupta said.

The Chief Minister said continuous access to chilled drinking water had been arranged through water coolers at the site. In addition, ORS-mixed water is also being provided to help people stay hydrated and avoid heatstroke and dehydration.

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“Our priority is to ensure that no one suffers discomfort during this difficult summer period,” the CM said, adding that officials had been instructed to identify other high-footfall areas across the Capital where similar relief facilities could be established.

She further said the Delhi Government was working on a multi-layered strategy to tackle the heatwave situation. This includes relief measures across districts, improved drinking water availability, public awareness campaigns and special arrangements in sensitive areas. With temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days, all departments concerned had been directed to remain on alert.

The Chief Minister also appealed to residents to take necessary precautions during peak afternoon hours, drink sufficient water and make use of the relief facilities being provided by the government wherever required.

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