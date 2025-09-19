DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Special gallery inaugurated at Delhi Assembly library showcasing PM Modi’s life & vision

Special gallery inaugurated at Delhi Assembly library showcasing PM Modi’s life & vision

The gallery brings together a wide range of works – either authored by Modi himself or written about his life, governance and his goal of Viksit Bharat
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:10 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta during the inauguration of a book gallery titled ‘Know Your Prime Minister’ commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha library in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday inaugurated a special book gallery dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Assembly library premises, officials said.

Advertisement

Gupta said the special gallery is a comprehensive initiative under one roof, “showcasing the inspiring life and remarkable governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The gallery brings together a wide range of works – either authored by Modi himself or written about his life, governance and his goal of Viksit Bharat, Gupta said.

Advertisement

The Assembly speaker also urged the people of Delhi to contribute any books they may have on Modi, assuring that they will be added to the gallery.

He highlighted that the collection includes a wide range of titles reflecting the life, vision, and governance of the prime minister, including ‘Exam Warriors’, ‘Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @100’, ‘Modi @20’, ‘The Emergency Diaries’, ‘370: Undoing the Unjust’, ‘Letters to Self’, ‘Indian Renaissance — The Modi Decade’, and ‘The Architect of New BJP’.

Advertisement

The speaker said these books have been collected from across the country, which will be made available in multiple languages.

“This initiative is not only a way to honour the prime minister’s inspiring journey but also a long-term investment for future generations.

“These books will help the exam warriors in competitive examinations, provide scholars and researchers with deep insights into India’s growth and the prime minister’s initiatives, and enable legislators to better understand various aspects of governance and the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Gupta said.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and other MLAs were also present during the inaugural event.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts