Special gallery inaugurated at Delhi Assembly library showcasing PM Modi’s life & vision

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday inaugurated a special book gallery dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Assembly library premises, officials said.

Advertisement

Gupta said the special gallery is a comprehensive initiative under one roof, “showcasing the inspiring life and remarkable governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The gallery brings together a wide range of works – either authored by Modi himself or written about his life, governance and his goal of Viksit Bharat, Gupta said.

Advertisement

The Assembly speaker also urged the people of Delhi to contribute any books they may have on Modi, assuring that they will be added to the gallery.

He highlighted that the collection includes a wide range of titles reflecting the life, vision, and governance of the prime minister, including ‘Exam Warriors’, ‘Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @100’, ‘Modi @20’, ‘The Emergency Diaries’, ‘370: Undoing the Unjust’, ‘Letters to Self’, ‘Indian Renaissance — The Modi Decade’, and ‘The Architect of New BJP’.

Advertisement

The speaker said these books have been collected from across the country, which will be made available in multiple languages.

“This initiative is not only a way to honour the prime minister’s inspiring journey but also a long-term investment for future generations.

“These books will help the exam warriors in competitive examinations, provide scholars and researchers with deep insights into India’s growth and the prime minister’s initiatives, and enable legislators to better understand various aspects of governance and the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Gupta said.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and other MLAs were also present during the inaugural event.