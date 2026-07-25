Special judge assumes charge of Delhi fast-track court for exam paper leak cases

A special judge on Saturday took charge of the designated court to deal with criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations, court sources said.

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They said Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga took charge of a specially designated Fast Track Court to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences, in the Rouse Avenue District Court Complex.

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Court sources further said that it is likely that the trial pertaining to the 13 accused who have been arrested and jailed in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case will be transferred to the present court.

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Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court had issued a notification, saying judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga’s court shall function as a “Specially Designated Fast Track Court” to try the offences from immediate effect.

The notification was issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on July 23 that fast-track courts would be set up to swiftly deal with cases of paper leaks.