Special teams to ensure smooth traffic flow on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

PTI

New Delhi, March 7

Special teams of traffic police, along with police control room (PCR) and local cops, will be stationed at various city roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, officials said Tuesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of motorists and pedestrians in the Capital while ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers, they said.

Both Holi and Shab-e-Baraat are falling on Wednesday. During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers besides the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques.

According to police, in order to strengthen public-police relationship in view of festival, district-level meetings with Aman Committee Members were also organised. All the members were sensitised to become ‘eyes and ears’ of Delhi Police and report on 1090 regarding anything suspicious. They were also briefed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told reporters that during night, the PCR will be coordinating with local police.

More than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat, which will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, officials said. As many as 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the Capital. Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations, the police said.