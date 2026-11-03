Speeding car causes three-vehicle crash in Golf Course Road underpass

A major road accident was reported in the underpass near the Sector 42/27 traffic lights on Golf Course Road, allegedly caused by high-speed and reckless driving. In the incident, one car overturned, while another vehicle rammed into the wall of the underpass. The car that triggered the accident also collided with the wall.

A video circulating on Facebook showed a speeding car crashing into two vehicles travelling ahead of it inside the underpass. Acting on the video, Woman Head Constable Parmila and her team reached the spot, inspected the scene and questioned people present there.

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The investigation revealed that the incident took place in the early hours of October 31. It is alleged that an unidentified driver, travelling at high speed and driving negligently, rammed into two cars ahead, damaging all three vehicles.

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An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver at the Sushant Lok police station on Sunday.

“Based on the viral video, an FIR has been registered. A further probe is under way and the accused driver will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.