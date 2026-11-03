DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Speeding car causes three-vehicle crash in Golf Course Road underpass

Speeding car causes three-vehicle crash in Golf Course Road underpass

Police register FIR against unidentified driver after viral Facebook video shows high-speed collision in Gurugram

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:06 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

A major road accident was reported in the underpass near the Sector 42/27 traffic lights on Golf Course Road, allegedly caused by high-speed and reckless driving. In the incident, one car overturned, while another vehicle rammed into the wall of the underpass. The car that triggered the accident also collided with the wall.

A video circulating on Facebook showed a speeding car crashing into two vehicles travelling ahead of it inside the underpass. Acting on the video, Woman Head Constable Parmila and her team reached the spot, inspected the scene and questioned people present there.

Advertisement

The investigation revealed that the incident took place in the early hours of October 31. It is alleged that an unidentified driver, travelling at high speed and driving negligently, rammed into two cars ahead, damaging all three vehicles.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver at the Sushant Lok police station on Sunday.

“Based on the viral video, an FIR has been registered. A further probe is under way and the accused driver will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts