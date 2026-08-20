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Home / Delhi / Speeding car crashes into divider, injures four of family

Speeding car crashes into divider, injures four of family

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:34 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The damaged car after the crash.
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Four family members, including two children, sustained serious injuries after a speeding car went out of control and crashed into a divider on Golf Course Road in the early hours of Tuesday. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely mangled.

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Bystanders rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital. One of the five injured people, a woman, remains in critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU.

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The accident occurred on Golf Course Road in the Sector 55 area at around 4am. A speeding Hyundai Exter was travelling from the Sikanderpur side when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into the divider. The impact badly damaged the car, trapping the four occupants — a husband, his wife and their two children — inside.

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Chaos and cries for help erupted at the scene following the crash. Without wasting any time, passers-by broke the car’s windows, pulled out the injured and rushed them to the hospital, even before the ambulance arrived.

Eyewitnesses claimed that two women and one man in the car were intoxicated. However, the police have not confirmed the claim. A senior police officer said the matter would be verified based on medical examinations and other evidence.

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After receiving information, personnel from the Sector 56 police station reached the spot and inspected the site. Using a crane, the police removed the wrecked car from the middle of the road and moved it to the side. Police officials said preliminary investigations suggested that speeding and loss of control caused the accident.

The police have impounded the damaged car and initiated an investigation. According to a senior police officer, statements from the injured are being recorded, while evidence, including CCTV footage, is being gathered.

Further action regarding the cause of the accident and determination of liability will be taken only after the investigation report is received, the officer added.

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