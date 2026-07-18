Speeding SUV hits car, four of family injured in Gurugram

Four members of a family were critically injured after a speeding black Thar allegedly rammed into their Baleno near Sohna Chowk in Gurugram early on Friday. The impact left the Baleno mangled, while the Thar overturned.

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The police detained the Thar driver, registered an FIR and launched an investigation. The injured were admitted to hospital.

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According to the complaint filed by Meenakshi Chadha, a resident of Nai Basti, Gurugram, she was travelling with her children, Divansh, Lakshita and Yashika, in their white Baleno after leaving home around 4.30 am.

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In her complaint, Meenakshi said, “At around 4.40 am, as I was turning from Old Jail Chowk towards Rajiv Chowk, a black Thar came at high speed from the Rajiv Chowk side and hit the driver’s side of my car. The impact threw the car into the road divider. The Thar also overturned several times. Divansh, Lakshita, Yashika and I suffered serious injuries. The Thar driver caused the accident by driving rashly and negligently.”

After the crash, two of the three occupants of the Thar fled the spot, while bystanders caught one of them and handed him over to the police.

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Eyewitnesses said the Thar was travelling at very high speed and the impact was heard from a distance. Local residents rescued the injured from the damaged car and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

The police reached the spot soon after receiving information and took the detained accused into custody.

“A case has been registered. The accused is undergoing a medical examination to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol. Both vehicles have been seized, and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.