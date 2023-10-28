Speeding SUV hits constable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

A constable of the Delhi Police was hit on duty by a speeding SUV at Connaught Place in the national capital.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The constable was checking another vehicle, when the SUV suddenly hit him. The speeding vehicle also hit a car in the process and rammed into the barricades.

The incident reportedly happened in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The constable received injuries on his head and legs and was admitted to the hospital. He was later discharged after receiving treatment.

