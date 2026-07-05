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Home / Delhi / Speeding SUV kills assistant engineer

Speeding SUV kills assistant engineer

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:48 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The police said further investigation was underway. File
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An assistant engineer died after a speeding Scorpio hit his motorcycle near Bank Market on Old Delhi Road in Gurugram. The police registered an FIR at the Sector 14 police station and took both vehicles into custody.

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According to a complaint filed by Suresh Chandra Mishra, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, his son, Yogendra Mishra (24), had been living in Gurugram for nearly three years. He was employed as an assistant engineer at Munjal Showa Limited in Udyog Vihar.

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“My son reported for duty at 4 pm on Thursday and was returning to his rented room on his motorcycle after completing his shift at around 12.40 am on Friday. As soon as Yogendra reached the Bank Market area in Sector 14 on Old Delhi Road, a black Scorpio being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner hit his motorcycle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead,” Mishra stated in his complaint.

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A senior police officer said the victim could not be identified immediately after the accident. His identity was confirmed later after family members reached the police station.

“An FIR has been registered against the Scorpio driver, who fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle. We handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination, and further investigation is under way. The accused driver will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

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