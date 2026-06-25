Speeding SUV rams car near Jharsa Chowk, triggers 4-km jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Chaos ensued on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway when a speeding Endeavour rammed into a car near Jharsa Chowk due to a breakdown. Following the accident, traffic flow on the expressway halted, resulting in congestion stretching around 4 km.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 1:30 pm when a white Endeavour lost control near Jharsa chowk after a sudden breakdown while running and collided with another vehicle, a Tata Magic, moving ahead of it.

Advertisement

The impact completely damaged the Endeavour's front section. The damaged car stopped in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic on the busy expressway.

Advertisement

However, the car's airbags deployed during the accident, preventing any major casualties or severe damage. Within minutes, hundreds of vehicles were caught in congestion, inconveniencing motorists for an hour.

After receiving information about the incident, Gurugram traffic police personnel arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. After nearly an hour of effort, a crane helped remove the damaged vehicle from the expressway to restore smooth traffic flow. The police personnel personally took charge of the situation to restore the smooth flow of traffic.

Advertisement

“The accident took place due to the sudden breakdown of the SUV. Our traffic police team reached the spot immediately, but it took some time to remove the vehicle from the road, which caused traffic congestion,” said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO traffic-II.