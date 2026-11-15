Sporting legacy shines, but can Capital produce its next generation of champions?
From Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag to Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and international stars across disciplines, Delhi has produced sporting icons. But with thousands of youngsters still dependent on accessible coaching, affordable facilities and financial support, the challenge is to turn the Capital's sporting legacy into a sustainable talent pipeline.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement