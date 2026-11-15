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Home / Delhi / Sporting legacy shines, but can Capital produce its next generation of champions?

Sporting legacy shines, but can Capital produce its next generation of champions?

From Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag to Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and international stars across disciplines, Delhi has produced sporting icons. But with thousands of youngsters still dependent on accessible coaching, affordable facilities and financial support, the challenge is to turn the Capital's sporting legacy into a sustainable talent pipeline.

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Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Players in action at a New Delhi stadium.
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From the narrow lanes of Najafgarh that produced cricketing great Virender Sehwag to the wrestling grounds of Chhatrasal Stadium that shaped Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Delhi has a sporting legacy that stretches across generations.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma have strengthened the Capital's cricketing identity, while athletes in wrestling, shooting, athletics, table tennis and chess have taken their talent to international platforms.

The achievements, however, raise a larger question: can Delhi build an ecosystem that consistently produces champions rather than relying on a handful of exceptional success stories?

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The city's sporting talent extends well beyond cricket. Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who hails from Baprola, remains a prominent name in Indian wrestling. Chhatrasal Stadium has emerged as an important training centre for grapplers. In athletics, Delhi-born Tejaswin Shankar won bronze in the decathlon at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Manika Batra has established herself in international table tennis, while chess player Tania Sachdev and former India women's cricket captain Anjum Chopra are among the other prominent names associated with the Capital.

The next generation is equally important. One such example is Delhi University student Nitika Sansanwal, who won bronze in the Under-23 category at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships. Her journey began at Najafgarh Stadium, where she started training five years earlier. With her father frequently posted away from Delhi, her mother took responsibility for dropping her at practice twice a day and managing her diet. Her story, reported by The Indian Express, highlights the family commitment often required to sustain a sporting career.

Delhi University's sporting ecosystem has also provided a platform to athletes such as Manika Batra, Manu Bhaker, Amoj Jacob, Rhythm Sangwan and Ramita Jindal. Between 2023 and 2025, 24 university athletes represented India in international competitions, including the Olympics and World University Games. Scholarships, travel assistance and academic support have helped students balance competitive sport with higher education.

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The Capital has a network of established training facilities. The Sports Authority of India maintains major centres, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. The Delhi Development Authority operates sports complexes across areas such as Siri Fort, Saket, Dwarka, Rohini and Vasant Kunj.

A DDA notice issued in November 2024 reported 162 coaching schemes involving more than 7,977 trainees across its sports complexes. Its coaching arrangements also require at least 10 per cent of trainees from economically weaker sections with sporting potential to receive free coaching. However, the real test remains how many young trainees progress from these centres to national-level competitions.

The Delhi Government has sought to strengthen this pipeline through financial assistance. In October 2026, it approved Rs 9.75 crore for 123 sportspersons under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana, including 89 elite athletes and 34 school-level players. The first instalment of Rs 5.85 crore is to be transferred directly to verified beneficiaries, while elite athletes can receive assistance of up to Rs 20 lakh.

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In another grassroots initiative approved in September, eligible athletes in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 categories training at government sports centres will receive Rs 2,000 per month towards nutrition, local travel, equipment and medical expenses. Up to 25 per cent of regularly enrolled trainees at each centre can be covered, subject to prescribed limits.

Delhi Sports University also envisages an integrated model combining sports education, specialised coaching, sports science and residential sports schools for students from Classes VI to XII.

For the Capital, the challenge is no longer just identifying sporting talent but ensuring that financial constraints, inadequate coaching access and limited competition opportunities do not force promising athletes to abandon their ambitions. Delhi has the sporting icons, institutions and infrastructure. Whether it can make these opportunities accessible to children across neighbourhoods, schools and income groups will determine its next generation of champions.

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