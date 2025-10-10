DT
Home / Delhi / Sports authority shuts stadium gates as residents try to push in dogs

Sports authority shuts stadium gates as residents try to push in dogs

Comes after foreign delegates were bitten during World Para Athletics Championships

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:12 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
The stadium is set to host Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.
In a peculiar turn of events, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had to close the gates of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after some residents tried to forcefully release dogs inside the stadium on Thursday.

For a few hours all the gates, including Gate No. 10, which opens towards the SAI headquarters were closed with entry allowed only from the main gate.

The SAI took this extreme step in the aftermath of dog biting incidents inside the stadium, including during the World Para Athletics Championships where few foreign delegates were bitten. Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia was bitten outside the competition venue, while the Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu was also bitten by a stray dog during a training session with her athletes in the warm-up track.

Following the attacks, two dog catching teams of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were deployed and some dogs were removed. The SAI plans to avoid similar incidents during the Vendanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 12.

“In accordance with the recent Supreme Court directions, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has brought back stray dogs to areas around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. SAI has formally written to the MCD requesting the creation of designated dog feeding points outside the stadium boundary to prevent recurrence of incidents of aggressive behaviour by stray dogs leading to dog bites reported during the World Para Athletics Championships (WPAC) 2025. Accordingly, MCD has informed that they have identified and designated 4–5 areas around the JLN Stadium for the same,” the SAI informed The Tribune in a statement on Friday.

“Despite this, a few individuals gate crashed the JLN Stadium, leading to the manhandling of security guards while attempting forceful entry of dog vans and release of dogs within the stadium premises. SAI remains committed both to adhering to the Supreme Court’s guidelines and to ensuring the of athletes and participants, especially ahead of upcoming events including the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon,” the statement added.

