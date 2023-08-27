Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, August 26

A CRPF head constable’s hand was chopped off allegedly by her husband in a hotel in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar following an argument between them, the police said on Saturday. The couple hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

They had checked in at the hotel around 3 pm on Friday. The woman was in the city for giving a departmental examination. According to the police, it is suspected that the accused might have given something to his 28-year-old wife following which she became unconscious and he later chopped off her hand from the wrist on Friday evening.

When the woman re-gained consciousness, she called the hotel staff who later informed the police. “We are verifying the details provided by the victim. The woman is in a semi-conscious state and has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital. She is currently not in a position to give details,” a senior police officer said.

“However, we are trying to trace the accused who is at large,” he added.