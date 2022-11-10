Spurned lover pushes woman to death from Noida building

PTI

Noida, November 9

A 22-year-old woman died after being allegedly pushed off the third floor of her office building here by a colleague with whom she had broken up after learning that he was already married.

Were colleagues Both worked at an insurance company. She had called off their relationship after coming to know that he was married. But, the accused continued to pester her. police official

The man, identified as Gaurav, came down from the building and put the woman in an autorickshaw, telling people who had gathered around that he was her brother and was taking her to a hospital.

Instead, he took her to the Lal Kuan area on Noida’s border with Ghaziabad. He booked an ambulance there to take her to Meerut, the police said on Wednesday, a day after the incident.

“The accused had entered Meerut district along with the woman’s body in the ambulance but was traced by a police team around 4.30 pm,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Both worked at an insurance company. “She had called off their relationship after getting to know his marital status. However, the accused continued to pester her,” the official said.

The police said the woman had complained to the police about this on September 29. The man was then called to the police station on September 29. “The families of both were also present at the police station and Gaurav assured in writing that he would stop bothering her,” Dwivedi said.

He met the woman in the office again on Tuesday and tried to force her into remaining in the relationship. He then allegedly pushed her off the building. The police were alerted by local people.

Gaurav was not responding to any phone calls. He was tracked through electronic surveillance and caught by a police team, which was accompanied by the woman’s family, Dwivedi said. The police claimed that Gaurav then narrated the entire episode and confessed his crime.