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Home / Delhi / Spurned suitor kidnaps woman’s brother, threatens to kill him

Spurned suitor kidnaps woman’s brother, threatens to kill him

Accused apprehended after chase in Delhi, minor boy rescued

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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A marriage proposal allegedly turned into a chilling threat after a 26-year-old man, spurned by a young woman, allegedly kidnapped her 11-year-old brother and threatened to kill him unless the family conceded his demand.

The four-day ordeal ended on Friday when the police rescued the boy at Azadpur Flyover following a prolonged chase that began in Loni, Ghaziabad, and culminated in Delhi. The alleged kidnapper, Dharam Pal, was apprehended.

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According to the police, the boy had gone to school on August 31, but didn’t return home. Soon after, his mother received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Dharam Pal, whom the family already knew, and claimed to have the child with him.

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According to the police, Dharam Pal wanted to marry the boy’s sister. However, she did not wish to maintain any relationship with him.

The police alleged that he then abducted her younger brother and allegedly threatened to kill him if the demand was not met.

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A case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Jahangir Puri police station following the family’s complaint. A team was tasked with tracing the child and the accused.

Investigators combined technical surveillance with field-level inquiries to track their movements. The trail led the police to Loni in Ghaziabad. After sustained efforts, the team located the accused and launched a chase that continued towards Delhi.

The operation finally ended at Azadpur Flyover on September 4, where the child was rescued and Dharam Pal, a resident of Tumariya village in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended.

When the police tried to catch him, the accused allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to evade arrest. He was rushed to BJRM Hospital. The child was safely reunited with his family.

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