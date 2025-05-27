Spy Tarif shared inputs on Sirsa airbase with Pak officials, say cops

A local Nuh-based quack, who was arrested on the charge of spying for Pakistan, has admitted to having shared information about the Sirsa airbase with Pakistani officials. During his seven days’ police remand, the police recovered Pakistani currency and mobile phones from his house. Tarif was produced in a Nuh court and sent to judicial custody.

The Haryana Police and Central investigative agencies claim that during remand, Tarif revealed many secrets. During interrogation, he also admitted to sharing information related to anti-national activities with high officials of Pakistan.

“During probe, Tarif admitted to sharing photographs and videos of the Sirsa airbase with Asif Baloch and Zafar, employees at the Pakistan High Commission, Delhi, through WhatsApp. Two thousand Pakistani currency notes, two mobile phones and other documents were recovered from his house. One of the mobile phones is registered in his name while the other was registered in his wife Afsana’s name. Evidences related to chats, etc. shared from Tarif’s mobile phone with Pakistani numbers also recovered from mobile phones,” said an investigating officer.

After the completion of the remand period, the accused was produced in the court, which sent him to judicial custody.

On the other hand, Afsana said she could not believe that Tarif could do this. She said he had gone to Pakistan with his family thrice and he never betrayed the country and their family.