SRCC alumni reunite to celebrate college’s centenary year

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, hosted its Annual Alumni Reunion as part of its centenary celebrations, drawing generations of former students to the historic campus for an evening of nostalgia, reflection and renewed engagement.

The reunion featured a traditional ‘Mashal’ procession, symbolically linking SRCC’s 100-year legacy with its contemporary relevance. Alumni reconnected with batchmates, faculty, and the institution that shaped their academic and professional journeys.

The event saw the presence of eminent alumni and distinguished guests from diverse fields including the judiciary, government, civil services, corporate leadership, media, and creative industries. Attendees included Justice (Retd.) Arjun Sikri, former Supreme Court judge; Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV; former MP and Minister Vijay Goel; senior IAS and IPS officers; leading lawyers; corporate leaders; and prominent figures from media and Indian cinema.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof. Simrit Kaur, Principal of SRCC, said, “SRCC’s centenary year is as much about people as it is about history. Seeing alumni return with the same sense of belonging reminds us that education leaves an imprint far beyond classrooms. Our alumni carry the SRCC ethos wherever they go.”

Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman of the SRCC Governing Body, added, “SRCC has always been about building sharp minds anchored in strong values. The centenary reunion is a reminder that the college’s true strength lies in its alumni, who continue to shape industries, institutions, and public life.”

Girish Ahuja, President of the SRCC Alumni Association, said, “This reunion is where decades blend seamlessly. It is not just about nostalgia, but about reaffirming a shared identity that connects past batches with the present and future of SRCC.”

Reflecting on his experience, Justice Sikri said, “SRCC teaches you how to think, question, and act with integrity. Those lessons stay with you long after you leave campus, quietly shaping your decisions throughout life.”

Rajat Sharma added, “SRCC gives you a voice and the conviction to use it responsibly. That is visible in the way its alumni engage with society and public discourse.”