SRCC student bags Rs 36.25 LPA as college clocks Rs 61.6 cr in placements

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The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of the country's most-sought-after commerce institutions, has wrapped up its 2025-26 placement season on a high, with a student securing the highest domestic package of Rs 36.25 lakh per annum (LPA).The college also recorded more than 550 placement offers from over 90 recruiters, with the total value of offers crossing Rs 61.6 crore, reflecting strong demand for the SRCC graduates across consulting, finance, technology and other key sectors.According to the official placement report released by the college, the average annual package stood at Rs 11.18 LPA, while the median salary was Rs 8.1 LPA. The report further highlighted that the top 10 per cent of placed students received an average CTC of Rs 27.39 LPA, followed by Rs 21.98 LPA for the top 20 per cent and Rs 20.24 LPA for the top 30 per cent.

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The placement season also marked a significant improvement over the previous year. SRCC reported an 18.3 per cent year on year increase in the gross placement value and a 12.5 per cent rise in the average salary package, indicating sustained confidence among recruiters in the college's talent pool.

Students received offers from several leading national and global companies across consulting, investment banking, financial services, audit, insurance, technology and e-commerce.

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The internship season was equally encouraging. The placement cell facilitated over 160 internship offers from 32+ recruiters, with internships collectively valued at Rs 60 lakh. The highest monthly stipend touched Rs 1.8 lakh, while the average stipend stood at Rs 37,600 per month and the median stipend at Rs 25,000 per month. Compared to the previous year, internship offers increased by 26.9 per cent, pointing to growing industry engagement with the college.

Beyond placements, the placement cell organised several initiatives to prepare students for corporate careers.

The graduating batch comprised 1,000 students, including 800 BCom (Hons) students and 200 BA (Hons) economics students, with a gender distribution of 55 per cent male and 45 per cent female.

In its official statement, the placement cell said, "The cell attributed the successful recruitment season to the continued confidence of recruiters, the dedication of students, and the support of the college administration."