Srinagar man absconding since 2023 held in Delhi narcotics case

A Srinagar resident who had been absconding since 2023 and was declared a proclaimed offender has been arrested in Delhi in connection with a narcotics case, police said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Hakim Mohammad Altaf (58), is a resident of Mandar Bagh, Gow Kadal in south Srinagar.

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According to police, Altaf was part of a narcotics syndicate whose nine members had already been arrested.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Tripathi said Altaf played a key role in supplying and transporting narcotics from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

He had allegedly rented a flat in Lajpat Nagar for the operation. One of his co-accused, Abid, a resident of Srinagar, was arrested from the rented accommodation, leading to the recovery of 12 kg of heroin, the DCP said.

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Acting on a credible input, the Special Cell arrested Altaf from Jangpura in south Delhi.

The case dates back to 2021, when the Special Cell received information about the delivery of narcotics by Altaf, alias Mehrajuddin Darji, at Zakir Nagar in Delhi.

Darji was apprehended with 4.5 kg of amphetamine. This was followed by the arrest of Abid Hussain Sultan with 12 kg of amphetamine and Hashmat Mohammadi, an Afghan national, with 5.04 kg of mescaline.

The investigation further led to the detection of a drug-refining factory at Batla House in Okhla, from where around 35.6 kg of heroin and refining material were recovered.

Subsequently, Abdullah Najibullah alias Nabi, an Afghan national, was arrested with 3.2 kg of amphetamine. With Altaf's arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 10.