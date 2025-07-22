St Stephen’s, Hindu lead as DU publishes CUET cutoffs

For the first time since implementing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions, Delhi University (DU) has publicly released minimum allocation scores across its colleges and courses — marking a significant step towards greater transparency.

As of July 21, 80,015 candidates had accepted their allotted seats, with 31,088 applications approved and 17,702 payments completed. This year, DU received over 3.1 lakh registrations and 1.7 crore course preferences.

Hindu College posted the highest cutoff for the general category at 950.58 for BA (Hons) Political Science, followed by BA (History + Political Science) at 936.18. English (Hons) at St Stephen’s College had the third-highest cutoff at 926.93, closely followed by Psychology (Hons) at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) with 926.53. Other top cutoffs included Political Science at Miranda House (925.98), History at St Stephen’s (918.72) and BCom (Hons) at SRCC (917.43).

In the sciences, BSc (Hons) Zoology at Hindu College recorded the highest cutoff at 678.44, while Physics (Hons) at St Stephen’s stood at 578.76.

“This year’s admission process is more student-friendly and we are seeing students make quicker, more informed decisions,” said a senior DU official.

The university also clarified that seat allocations for certain performance-based programmes, including Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education and Fine Art, will be conducted in the third round.

The second round of seat allocation will be announced on July 28 at 5 pm, and the academic session for first-year students begins on August 1.