DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / St Stephen’s removes 2 asst profs

St Stephen’s removes 2 asst profs

Probe finds recruitment irregularities

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Two assistant professors at Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College have lost their jobs after an internal inquiry uncovered alleged irregularities in their appointments, bringing the recruitment process conducted under former principal John Varghese under fresh scrutiny.
Advertisement

The action involves faculty members from the Hindi and chemistry departments, who were among 25 assistant professors appointed on May 9, shortly before Varghese’s tenure ended. While the chemistry faculty member resigned, the Hindi professor was terminated after refusing to step down.

Advertisement

The irregularities came to light following a review initiated after Susan Elias assumed charge as principal on June 1. The inquiry examined the recruitment records and flagged discrepancies in the shortlisting and assessment of candidates. Subsequently, the college's governing body, at its September 29 meeting, decided to seek the resignations of both faculty members.

The Hindi professor had secured an academic score of 76.67 out of 100, falling short of the prescribed cutoff of 78 marks required to qualify for an interview. The inquiry found that certain claims regarding research fellowship and teaching experience could not be counted under the applicable recruitment norms.

Advertisement

Questions were also raised over the experience certificate submitted by the faculty member, which reportedly lacked mandatory details concerning the salary drawn under the Seventh Central Pay Commission framework.

In its termination letter, the college stated that the professor had failed to furnish a valid experience certificate, pointing out that the document did not specify the salary received during the claimed period of employment.

The college further maintained that the candidate had been shortlisted on the basis of information that was incorrect in material particulars and had omitted details relevant to calculating the academic score.

Before taking action, the college issued a show-cause notice on September 15 and provided an opportunity for a personal hearing on September 29. However, after examining the response and supporting documents, the authorities concluded that the appointment did not satisfy the prescribed requirements.

The controversy comes months after a group of ad hoc teachers approached the Delhi High Court challenging the recruitment exercise. On May 13, the court restrained the implementation of the selection committee's recommendations without its permission.

Separately, a five-member Delhi University (DU) committee, headed by Professor Inder Mohan Kapahy, flagged deviations from the university's recruitment guidelines.

Under the DU's revised 2024 standard operating procedures, colleges can shortlist 40 candidates for the first vacancy and 20 additional candidates for each subsequent vacancy. However, St Stephen's had reportedly adopted a policy of shortlisting 70 candidates for each unreserved vacancy, with over 75 candidates called for interviews in certain subjects.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts