St Stephen’s removes 2 asst profs

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The action involves faculty members from the Hindi and chemistry departments, who were among 25 assistant professors appointed on May 9, shortly before Varghese’s tenure ended. While the chemistry faculty member resigned, the Hindi professor was terminated after refusing to step down.

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The irregularities came to light following a review initiated after Susan Elias assumed charge as principal on June 1. The inquiry examined the recruitment records and flagged discrepancies in the shortlisting and assessment of candidates. Subsequently, the college's governing body, at its September 29 meeting, decided to seek the resignations of both faculty members.

The Hindi professor had secured an academic score of 76.67 out of 100, falling short of the prescribed cutoff of 78 marks required to qualify for an interview. The inquiry found that certain claims regarding research fellowship and teaching experience could not be counted under the applicable recruitment norms.

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Questions were also raised over the experience certificate submitted by the faculty member, which reportedly lacked mandatory details concerning the salary drawn under the Seventh Central Pay Commission framework.

In its termination letter, the college stated that the professor had failed to furnish a valid experience certificate, pointing out that the document did not specify the salary received during the claimed period of employment.

The college further maintained that the candidate had been shortlisted on the basis of information that was incorrect in material particulars and had omitted details relevant to calculating the academic score.

Before taking action, the college issued a show-cause notice on September 15 and provided an opportunity for a personal hearing on September 29. However, after examining the response and supporting documents, the authorities concluded that the appointment did not satisfy the prescribed requirements.

The controversy comes months after a group of ad hoc teachers approached the Delhi High Court challenging the recruitment exercise. On May 13, the court restrained the implementation of the selection committee's recommendations without its permission.

Separately, a five-member Delhi University (DU) committee, headed by Professor Inder Mohan Kapahy, flagged deviations from the university's recruitment guidelines.

Under the DU's revised 2024 standard operating procedures, colleges can shortlist 40 candidates for the first vacancy and 20 additional candidates for each subsequent vacancy. However, St Stephen's had reportedly adopted a policy of shortlisting 70 candidates for each unreserved vacancy, with over 75 candidates called for interviews in certain subjects.