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Home / Delhi / 'Stable to critical': Wangchuk’s wife not satisfied by health assessment

'Stable to critical': Wangchuk’s wife not satisfied by health assessment

Seeks complete access to all medical records

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Police forces deployed outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI
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The controversy surrounding Sonam Wangchuk's health intensified on Saturday after his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, questioned the medical assessment that led to his transfer to Safdarjung Hospital, even as the hospital issued a bulletin stating that immediate medical intervention was necessary.

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The dispute centres on the hospital's claim that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9 mEq/L, prompting doctors to recommend urgent treatment. His wife, Gitanjali, disputed the finding, saying the family had not been given a copy of the laboratory report despite repeated requests.

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In letters to the Medical Superintendent, she requested that no oral or intravenous medicines, fluids or any other treatment be administered without her consent and sought complete access to all medical records.

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The disagreement comes against the backdrop of the medical team's July 13 health report issued by Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, which described Wangchuk's condition as serious after more than two weeks of fasting, but said he remained conscious, oriented and haemodynamically stable despite significant weight loss.

Doctors at both RML and Safdarjung hospitals said the hunger strike had led to compensated metabolic acidosis, with rising ketone levels indicating that his body had begun relying heavily on fat stores for energy. They cautioned that continued fasting substantially increased the risk of electrolyte imbalance, cardiac arrhythmias, organ failure and sudden deterioration.

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By July 17, daily medical updates showed his weight had fallen to around 56.5 kg, a total loss of about 9.5 kg since the hunger strike began, with doctors repeatedly warning that the risk of irreversible organ damage was increasing.

However, the latest health bulletin issued by Safdarjung Hospital at 9 pm on Saturday presented a more urgent assessment. It said Wangchuk remained haemodynamically stable, with his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation within normal limits, but was exhibiting clinical signs of dehydration.

The bulletin said his prolonged fast needed “immediate oral/intravenous fluid and electrolyte therapy”, a recommendation endorsed by an independent expert from AIIMS-Delhi who examined him, and is now part of the medical team examining Wangchuk at Safdarjung.

Earlier, Wangchuk's personal physician, Dr Satish Lamba, had warned that prolonged starvation had pushed him into a state of emaciation.

The hospital further said Wangchuk had declined intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all medications despite repeated counselling. It also noted that his family had not yet provided consent for the recommended treatment. The hospital said doctors were continuing to counsel both Wangchuk and his family in an effort to obtain consent at the earliest and prevent avoidable complications.

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