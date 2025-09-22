Stage set for Navratri, Ramlila festivities in national capital

With Navratri and Ramlila festivities set to begin on Monday, Delhi is alive with the hum of last-minute preparations. From temples to markets, municipal teams to traffic police, and Ramlila grounds to local parks, the Capital is gearing up to welcome the festive season that brings together faith, colour and community spirit.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) swung into action to ensure that the city offers a clean and safe environment for devotees and revellers. Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said all departments had been asked to complete the preparations on time.

“During the festivals, multiple wings of the corporation will work in coordination. From sanitation to public health and beautification, our aim is to provide citizens with a festive atmosphere free of inconvenience,” she said.

According to officials, the Department of Environment Management Services will deploy extra sanitation workers around temples and puja pandals to ensure quick garbage collection. The Public Health Department will carry out fogging and anti-larval measures to check mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. The Horticulture Department is trimming overgrown shrubs and sprucing up parks, particularly around venues where large gatherings are expected.

At the same time, temple managements are working round the clock for the Navratri celebrations. At the historic Kalkaji Temple, chief priest and trustee Siddharth Bhardwaj extended greetings to devotees. Speaking about the arrangements, he said: “Last year, we had congestion issues. This time, entry will be only from the Ram Pyau gate, and exit will also be routed in an organised way from the same point. We expect a smoother experience for visitors”.

Jhandewalan Temple, another prominent temple, is also making elaborate crowd-control measures. To accommodate the surge of devotees, multiple entry points are being set up. An online registration system has been introduced for devotees.

Meanwhile, Ramlila committees across the capital are preparing to raise the curtains on one of Delhi’s oldest traditions. From the Red Fort to local neighbourhood parks, stages are ready to showcase the epic Ramayana, blending age-old performances with modern sound and lighting systems.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of the festivities, warning of congestion in and around Netaji Subhash Marg due to Ramlila and Dasehra celebrations at Red Fort between September 22 and October 3. “Commuters are advised to avoid the area, use alternate routes, follow directions of traffic personnel and prefer public transport,” the advisory stated.

Markets too have taken on a festive glow, with shopkeepers stocking up on decorative items, idols, lights and festive wear. Shoppers thronged areas like Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Janpath and Chandni Chowk over the weekend, giving a preview of the celebrations to come.

In her appeal to citizens, Satya Sharma reminded residents that the festivals are not just about faith but also about civic responsibility. “I urge people to maintain cleanliness during the festivities, avoid using plastic and cooperate with the corporation. Festivals are not only symbols of religious devotion but also of social unity and a clean environment,” she said.

As the first sounds of the dhol and conch shells echo through temples on Monday and the curtains rise on Ramlila stages, Delhi will once again slip into the rhythm of devotion, celebration and cultural togetherness. The days of festivity are back, and the Capital is ready.