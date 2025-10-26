DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Stalker throws acid on 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

Stalker throws acid on 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

Incident occurred near Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Vihar area

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands in an alleged acid attack by her stalker and his associates near Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in the morning when the victim, a second-year student pursuing her studies at a private institution, was walking towards her college for an extra class.

Advertisement

“She was intercepted by the accused and two of his associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the victim also resides. He was accompanied by Ishan and Arman,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to the woman’s statement, Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who then threw acid on her. She raised her hands to shield her face, resulting in injuries to both her hands.

“The trio fled the spot immediately after the attack. The woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where the police were informed,” the statement added.

Advertisement

According to officials, initial inquiries revealed that Jitender had been stalking the woman for several months. About a month ago, the two allegedly had a heated argument, after which the harassment intensified.

Following the incident, a crime team and forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidence. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to acid attack, has been registered.

“Efforts are under way to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and local intelligence is being developed,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts