Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Stalled thrice, apparently owing to clashes between AAP and BJP councilors, Delhi’s mayoral election will now be held on February 16. This is the fourth time that Delhi L-G VK Saxena has given approval to convene the meeting of the MCD House for election to the post of mayor. The date was proposed by the AAP-led Delhi Government.

“As recommended by the Delhi Chief Minister, I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday, February 16, for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee,” said Saxena.

Both AAP and BJP had all along been accusing each other of stalling the election for one reason or the other.

Three successive meetings of the House were adjourned in the last one month amid ruckus and commotion over various reasons.

After the civic polls in December, the House was first convened on January 6 but was adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and AAP. The recent meeting was held on February 6 when the MCD House had to be adjourned by the pro tem speaker after AAP councillors contested the voting rights extended to the nominated members, also known as aldermen.

Consequent upon the adjournment, AAP had moved the Supreme Court. The apex court had last Wednesday issued notices to the offices of Delhi Lt Governor and MCD House Pro tem presiding officer on the petition filed by AAP and its mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.