Standoff at Hindu College deepens as protest resumes after autumn break

The ongoing standoff between the Hindu College administration and protesting students and faculty members intensified on Monday as the sit-in resumed following the reopening of the college after the autumn break. The dispute has also reached the court, with the principal seeking an ad interim injunction against the protest, a request that was declined. The matter is now listed for next hearing on October 27.

The agitation, which has continued for over two weeks, centres on allegations of irregularities in admissions under the Sports and Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quotas, financial and procurement practices, growing corporate influence on campus and the functioning of the college administration.

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The protesters have demanded an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities, temporary takeover of the college administration by Delhi University and removal of the principal and the Governing Body chairman. They have also sought the restoration of the Staff Council’s statutory powers, transparency in faculty appointments and private partnerships and protection for students and teachers who allegedly face intimidation for raising concerns.

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The issuance of show-cause notices to two professors following a resolution passed by the Staff Association emerged as an immediate trigger for the agitation, further deepening tensions between the faculty and the administration.

With the college reopening after the autumn break, protesters returned to the campus on Monday, signalling that the agitation would continue amid the unresolved demands and ongoing legal proceedings.

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Speaking to The Tribune about the principal’s plea seeking an interim injunction, Prof Chandrachud Singh said the court’s decision had given the protesters an opportunity to present their case.

“My contention regarding the interim injunction sought by the principal is that the court has refused to grant it and has expressed its willingness to hear us. I am hopeful that the court will examine the reasons behind the protest and give us an opportunity to explain our position before it. Perhaps the court would also want us to come clean and clarify why this protest is taking place,” Prof Chandrachud Singh told The Tribune.

The legal proceedings have added another dimension to the confrontation, with the protesters maintaining their demands for accountability and administrative reforms.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, even as the sit-in continues on campus.