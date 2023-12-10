Stay abreast of tech to crack missing cases: High Court

PTI

New Delhi, December 9

Probe agencies should stay abreast of technological advancements so that they can play a pivotal role in reuniting families and swiftly resolve cases involving missing children and human trafficking in an increasingly digitised and interconnected world, said the Delhi High Court.

The HC was hearing the plea of a man, whose 16-year-old daughter had gone missing, pointing out lapses in procedure adopted by police officials in the case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said as technology advances, offenders also evolve to evade detection of their crimes and reports of missing children may involve use of cyber space. The court also recommended a user-friendly ready-to-use handbook should be developed, condensing details of key standard operating procedure.