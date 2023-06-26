Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

As Delhi received its first monsoon showers on Sunday, the BSES issued an advisory urging people to follow precautions, including staying away from electrical installations. In its advisory, the discom urged people to stay away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers and street lights. The monsoon current covered Delhi on Sunday, hitting the National Capital two days before schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to the BSES advisory, children must avoid playing near waterlogged parks and electricity installations — even if these are barricaded. Some of the unique problems faced during the monsoons are waterlogging of roads, strong winds uprooting trees and falling branches that damage electricity installations, resulting in outages.

In order to safeguard human lives and electrical equipment, it becomes necessary to switch off electricity supply to an affected area as a precautionary measure, it said. The discom also advised people to keep a “tester” at home. “If a switch is wet, do not touch it. First use a ‘tester’ to check if there is an electricity leakage. If need be, call your electrician,” the advisory stated.

The BSES also appealed to all Delhi citizens to report and convince people not to illegally draw electricity by hooking on to mainlines or electrical equipment. Explaining its plans for the season, a BSES official said,