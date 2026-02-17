Stay calm, prioritise upskilling to remain competitive: Leaders

With concerns mounting over artificial intelligence reshaping the job landscape, industry leaders at the AI Impact Summit 2026 advised professionals to stay composed and prioritise upskilling to remain competitive.

Speaking on “The Future of Employability in the Age of AI,” top executives acknowledged that while some jobs may become redundant, AI will also create new opportunities.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, parent company of Naukri.com, said fears of mass unemployment may be overstated. Drawing a parallel with the introduction of computers in banking, he noted that productivity improved without widespread job losses. He encouraged young professionals to focus on acquiring practical AI skills rather than worrying about policy changes.

“If you don’t learn AI, AI will be done to you,” he remarked, urging individuals to master multiple AI tools within a short timeframe to safeguard their careers.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of EdgeVerve, a subsidiary of Infosys, described AI as a powerful productivity enhancer. He emphasised that lifelong learning would be essential as roles evolve, adding that while job functions may change, human oversight and accountability will remain indispensable.

Meanwhile, Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman of Sampark, said AI could render nearly half of current roles obsolete but would also generate new employment opportunities requiring advanced skills. He underlined the importance of identifying and acquiring the right competencies for the emerging AI-driven economy.