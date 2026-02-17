DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Stay calm, prioritise upskilling to remain competitive: Leaders

Stay calm, prioritise upskilling to remain competitive: Leaders

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:50 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Heavy traffic congestion at ITO amid security restrictions for AI Summit in New Delhi. Mukesh aggarwal
Advertisement

With concerns mounting over artificial intelligence reshaping the job landscape, industry leaders at the AI Impact Summit 2026 advised professionals to stay composed and prioritise upskilling to remain competitive.

Advertisement

Speaking on “The Future of Employability in the Age of AI,” top executives acknowledged that while some jobs may become redundant, AI will also create new opportunities.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, parent company of Naukri.com, said fears of mass unemployment may be overstated. Drawing a parallel with the introduction of computers in banking, he noted that productivity improved without widespread job losses. He encouraged young professionals to focus on acquiring practical AI skills rather than worrying about policy changes.

Advertisement

“If you don’t learn AI, AI will be done to you,” he remarked, urging individuals to master multiple AI tools within a short timeframe to safeguard their careers.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of EdgeVerve, a subsidiary of Infosys, described AI as a powerful productivity enhancer. He emphasised that lifelong learning would be essential as roles evolve, adding that while job functions may change, human oversight and accountability will remain indispensable.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman of Sampark, said AI could render nearly half of current roles obsolete but would also generate new employment opportunities requiring advanced skills. He underlined the importance of identifying and acquiring the right competencies for the emerging AI-driven economy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts