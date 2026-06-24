Stepfather arrested for murder of toddler

A three-year-old boy was found dead inside his rented accommodation in Shiv Durga Vihar under the Surajkund police station area in Faridabad on Sunday. The Faridabad police arrested the victim’s stepfather on Tuesday. Following his arrest, the accused confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

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According to police officials, the arrested accused was identified as 23-year-old Sushant, a resident of SGM Nagar in Faridabad. Preliminary investigations revealed that Sushant had entered into a love marriage one year ago with a woman named Sudha. Sudha already had a three-year-old child from her first marriage. The accused intensely disliked the young child. Sudha frequently visited her mother’s home to see her son, which became a source of constant, bitter conflict between the newly-wed couple.

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“Our investigation revealed that two or three days prior to the incident, the accused and his wife had arrived at Shiv Durga Vihar. On the morning of June 21, seizing a lone opportunity, the man murdered the child by slitting his throat with a sharp knife. We are currently questioning the accused further,” a senior police officer stated. According to the police report, the child, identified as Aditya, was discovered lying dead on a bed with a deep injury to his throat and heavy blood stains around him on Sunday morning at around 11:00 am. The police team took the child’s body into custody and subsequently sent it for a formal post-mortem examination.

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“Due to the sheer seriousness of the matter, senior officers directed multiple teams from the Crime Branch to take swift action. Making a major breakthrough in the case, the Crime Branch Sector 16 team arrested the accused stepfather, Sushant, today. Police officers will produce him in a city court tomorrow,” said the official spokesperson of the Faridabad police.