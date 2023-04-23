Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

New Delhi, April 22
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sterilised 6,904 stray dogs in January and February and more dogs are being picked daily for sterilisation and then released back to the same area, the officials said on Saturday. There has been an increase in dog bite incidents in the national capital in the past six months.
An MCD official said the stray dogs are sterilised and immunised against rabies and after sterilisation, they are released back to the same area from where they had been picked up.
“A total of 6,904 stray dogs have been sterilised during the two months — January and February,” the official said. He, however, said the data for March and April is “yet to be studied”.
“On receipt of complaints from the areas, the ferocious or attacking dogs are picked up by the MCD and kept under observation. If their behaviour is found normal, they are released back to the same area from where they had been picked up,” he added.
“We have prepared an action plan. We have divided 12 zones into two groups of six each. Every day dogs are being picked up and sterilised,” another official said. The Centre on Tuesday directed local bodies to ensure only recognised organisations carry out animal birth control programme for stray dogs. — PTI
‘Dog attacks on rise’
- A 14-year-old boy was injured in a dog attack in southwest Delhi’s Rangpuri area on Monday
- Last month, two minor brothers were found dead in suspected stray dog attacks in southwest Delhi
- The incident drew widespread flak and MCD held several meetings to control the stray dogs menace
