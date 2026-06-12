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Home / Delhi / STF Haryana secures extradition of gangster from Georgia

STF Haryana secures extradition of gangster from Georgia

Vainket Garg’s gang comprises approximately 53 members: IG Balan

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Gangster Vainket Garg in Haryana STF custody
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Vainket Garg, a gangster, was brought to the STF headquarters in Gurugram on Wednesday after his extradition from Georgia, officials said.

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Addressing mediapersons, STF IG B Satheesh Balan said Garg runs his own gang of around 53 members, involved in murder, targeted killings, attempted murder, extortion, organised crime and illegal use of firearms across Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Chandigarh.

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Garg, 29, is a resident of House No. B-20, Ward No. 4, Chandana Colony, Naraingarh in Ambala district. His name surfaced in connection with the murder of BSP leader Harbilas Razzumajra in Ambala, after which he allegedly claimed responsibility for the killing and issued a threat on social media.

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“Garg is a hardened criminal involved in 34 criminal cases registered in Haryana and Chandigarh. Prior to fleeing India, 23 criminal cases had already been registered against him and the STF Haryana successfully secured the extradition of Vainket Garg from Georgia on Wednesday. This landmark achievement marks the first extradition from Georgia to India and also represents the 10th deportation/extradition secured by STF Haryana during this year. Major criminal incidents attributed to the gang include the murder of BSP leader Harbilas at Naraingarh, District Ambala, and multiple extortion-related firing incidents in Ambala and Yamuna Nagar districts,” IG Balan said.

Investigations by STF Haryana revealed that Garg fled India on 10 December 2024 from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, travelling to the United Arab Emirates before moving to Georgia on 26 January 2025.

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He is accused of obtaining Passport No. C5605892 fraudulently using a false residential address at Apartment No. 1502, Tower No. 5, Pyramid Urban Homes-67, Sector-67, Gurugram. Acting on STF Haryana’s recommendation, the passport was revoked on 4 February 2025.

To secure his arrest, STF Haryana initiated multiple legal and international measures, including Look Out Circulars (Reference Nos. 2025403630 and 2025405715), an Interpol Red Corner Notice (Control No. A-4045/3-2025), declaration as a proclaimed offender, and six open-dated arrest warrants issued by competent courts.

Subsequently, information about his presence in Georgia was received through international law enforcement channels, leading to extradition.

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