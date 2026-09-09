‘Still struggling to come to terms with the loss’: Slain musician’s wife

For the family of Chongtham Vikram Singh, the 55-year-old Manipuri musician who died after being allegedly assaulted outside his home in southeast Delhi, the loss has left a space that is difficult to put into words.

“I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Chongtham Vikram. He was my husband, my child’s father, a son and a brother, a musician and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives,” his wife Joshna Chongtham said.

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“My husband was a peace-loving musician who lived a peaceful life. My husband went downstairs around 11:30 pm on September 6. He came running back up, chased by eight men who beat him and ran away,” she said.

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Joshna said she hoped such an incident would never happen to another family, and that justice will be done.

Singh, who lived with his wife and son on the third floor of a building in the Kilokari village near Ashram area of Sunlight Colony, died of his injuries after he was allegedly chased and assaulted by a group of men following an argument over noise and nuisance outside his house. The police have registered a case under Section 103(2) and arrested seven persons and apprehended a juvenile in this regard.

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For those who knew Singh as a musician, his death is also the loss of a figure that was part of the early rock music movement in Manipur.

Singh was the lead guitarist of Phoenix in the early 1980s and was regarded as a pioneer of Manipur’s rock music scene. He had started his music career with Ultra Vires and later joined Eastern Dark, another well-known band from the state. He eventually moved out of Manipur and continued his career as a music teacher in New Delhi.

Music was also part of Singh’s family. His mother, Chongtham Kamala, is a renowned classical singer from Manipur who was once regarded as the “Lata Mangeshkar of the Manipuri film industry”.

Singh’s final hours were captured on CCTV footage that has since emerged. Police sources said he was chased into the staircase of his building and allegedly assaulted in the stair lobby. He tried to run towards the third floor, but was caught in between.

The accused were seen leaving the building at 12.06 am on Monday. Around 10 minutes later, Singh’s family members are seen taking him to a private hospital in Okhla. His son Yaiphaba later took him to Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Manipur CM writes to Rekha, seeks time-bound probe

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday sought Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s intervention in the killing of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in the national capital, calling for a high-level, time-bound investigation and asking that a CBI probe be considered if circumstances warrant it.

The intervention comes amid growing concern over the safety of people from the Northeast in Delhi following the death of the 54-year-old musician, who was allegedly assaulted in South Delhi after objecting to noise outside his residence.

In a letter to Gupta, the Manipur Chief Minister expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding Singh’s death and sought accountability for those involved.

He said the investigation be conducted fairly and transparently under the direct supervision of senior police officers and completed within a defined timeframe.

The Chief Minister also sought stringent prosecution, saying all those responsible for the assault, including any conspirators found during the investigation, should be apprehended without delay and prosecuted under the law. He asked the Delhi Government to keep open the possibility of handing the investigation to an independent agency.