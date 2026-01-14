DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Stone laid for Gurmukhi Script Centre at DU

Stone laid for Gurmukhi Script Centre at DU

To preserve Punjabi language, Sikh heritage

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:45 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka at the foundation stone ceremony of the Gurmukhi Script Centre, Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, DU.
Advertisement

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College at Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Centre for Gurmukhi Script, a Rs 25 crore initiative aimed at preserving, studying, and promoting Punjabi language and Sikh heritage.

Advertisement

The Centre has been established under the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure dedicated to research and academic activities. Gurmukhi script, the medium of the Guru Granth Sahib, plays a central role in Sikh history, philosophy, literature, and cultural identity.

Advertisement

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa laid the foundation stone, calling the Centre “not just a research institution but a full-fledged academic thought” that would introduce the world to the teachings of the Sikh Gurus and the origins of the Gurmukhi script. He added that the Centre would serve as a platform to preserve Sikh literature and history, noting its relevance to Veer Bal Diwas, which commemorates the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons on December 26.

Advertisement

Former MP and Padma Bhushan awardee Tarlochan Singh, Chairman of Khalsa College’s Governing Body, said it is the first Gurmukhi Script Centre in India sanctioned by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. He suggested forming a joint research committee of principals from various Khalsa colleges to enable collaboration among students and teachers.

Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka stressed the need for research centres and scholars to promote Gurmukhi, urging parents to speak Punjabi at home. Prof Harbans Singh, Vice Principal of Khalsa College, acknowledged the contribution of faculty and scholars in shaping the Centre’s academic vision, underscoring its significance as a landmark initiative for the study of Punjabi language and Sikh heritage.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts