Stone laid for Rs 2-cr gym at PSOI Club

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new gymnasium at the Palika Services Officers’ Institute (PSOI) Club in Chanakyapuri. The project will cost around Rs 2 crore and is expected to be completed within six months.

Advertisement

The gymnasium will come up at the PSOI Club in Nehru Park and cover about 252 square metres. It will feature modern fitness equipment and infrastructure, including dedicated workout areas, specialised flooring, a reception area, a glass façade and climate-control systems.

Advertisement

Speaking at the ceremony, Chahal said the project supports the Centre’s Fit India and Viksit Bharat initiatives and aims to encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle among residents and members of the NDMC community.

Advertisement

The project will include civil works, architectural finishing, electrical installations, lighting systems, HVAC facilities, waterproofing and other related infrastructure. The gymnasium will also have energy-efficient lighting and modern electrical systems.

Chahal said the facility would give PSOI Club members access to modern fitness infrastructure and help strengthen a culture of health and wellness. He said the project reflects NDMC’s commitment to improving recreational and fitness facilities in New Delhi and reiterated that the work is scheduled for completion within six months.