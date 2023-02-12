Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

New Delhi, February 11
After the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed houses in Mehrauli on Friday, the Delhi Government has asked the DDA to stop anti-encroachment drive.
Delhi’s Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot ordered fresh demarcation in the area. The Revenue Minister said the earlier demarcation was done by keeping the occupants in the dark, and without serving any notices to them. He has directed the District Magistrate (South) to conduct a fresh demarcation of the land, and immediately inform the DDA about the same.
Revenue minister orders fresh demarcation
The earlier demarcation was done by keeping the occupants in the dark, and without serving any notices to them. The District Magistrate (South) has been directed to conduct a fresh demarcation of the land. Kailash Gahlot, Delhi’s Revenue Minister
Notably, the DDA had used the Revenue Department’s demarcation as the basis of its demolition drive. The Delhi Government has, however, now struck down the demarcation after finding fallacies in its process.
Kailash Gahlot had received two representations in the case from Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti and residents of Ladha Sarai village, whose lands fall under the demolition area. It was stated in the said representations that demarcation of the said land by the Revenue Department of Delhi was the only source of the DDA to identify encroachment. It was also stated in the representations that the demarcation carried out by the Revenue Department was illegal and void-ab-initio. The demarcation was not done in accordance with law and the principles of natural justice were also not followed prior to the same.
Taking note of the representations, the Revenue Minister immediately called a meeting of the officials concerned. In the meeting, it was observed that the department had not issued notices to the said individuals, while carrying out the demarcation exercise, among other fallacies in the process.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...