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Home / Delhi / Stopped from drinking, man jumps into canal

Stopped from drinking, man jumps into canal

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:34 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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A 41-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping into a canal after his wife stopped him from drinking. The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The deceased had been unemployed for the past several months. The police are investigating the matter.

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The deceased was identified as Vishal, a resident of Yad Ram Colony in Faridabad. In her statement, his wife Sanyogita said her husband had been unemployed for the past eight months. She supported the household by teaching children at a private school. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl. She said her husband was an alcoholic, leading to daily quarrels at home.

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She added that on Wednesday she had an argument with her husband over his drinking. She stopped him from drinking, after which he quarrelled and left the house. The family searched for him extensively, but he could not be found.

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On Friday, the police received information about a body in the Gurgaon canal between Sarurpur and Madalpur villages. The police recovered the body and identified it as Vishal using documents found on him, and informed the family.

The police spokesperson Yashpal said the body has been sent to BK Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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