Stopping sewage key to permanent Yamuna clean-up, says Delhi minister

The Delhi Government is seeking to turn the Yamuna clean-up from a periodic exercise into a longer campaign, with 35,000 people joining a mass cleaning drive along 70 locations on Sunday and a Rs 8,941.22 crore package of sewage and water projects lined up for launch on October 22.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the government’s immediate focus was not only on removing waste from the river but also on stopping sewage from entering it.

Advertisement

“Cleaning the ghats shows our intent. Stopping sewage from reaching the river is the permanent solution. Every drop of sewage will be collected, treated and reused,” he said on Monday.

Advertisement

The Sunday campaign began at 6 am, with citizens turning up at locations stretching from Wazirabad’s Soor Ghat and Signature Bridge to Yamuna Bazar, ITO, Nizamuddin, Sarai Kale Khan and Chilla. The participants included 20,000 citizens, families and RWA members, 10,500 BJP workers, 2,500 students and 2,000 NGO volunteers. Students from 27 colleges also participated.

The exercise removed 76,755 kg of municipal solid waste, along with 9,850 kg of water hyacinth, according to the government. Usmanpur alone accounted for about seven tonnes of waste, while more than 5.6 tonnes was removed from Sonia Vihar.

Advertisement

Verma said the government was working on sewer networks, upgrading existing sewage treatment plants and building new STPs and decentralised STPs. He said these measures would make the Yamuna “completely clean” within the next two and a half years.

On October 22, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 43 Delhi Jal Board projects worth Rs 8,941.22 crore at an event in Matiala. The package includes a new 124 MGD STP at Okhla, upgrades to eight STPs, 29 new DSTPs and sewage pumping stations, and 1,034 km of sewer network.

The government also plans to involve residents beyond organised cleaning drives. Under “Birthday with Yamuna”, huts will be built at Yamuna ghats where people can celebrate birthdays and undertake some cleaning.

“I appeal to every Delhiite to celebrate your birthday with Mother Yamuna. I will celebrate mine there on November 7. When people bring their happiest moments to the river, they will never let it be dirty again,” Verma said.

The government is also planning the Yamuna riverfront in two phases, from Wazirabad to Palla and Palla to Kalindi Kunj. It plans to seek an agreement with the operators of the Sabarmati riverfront before proceeding.

3 unauthorised dhobi ghats sealed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed three unauthorised dhobi ghats in the Old Delhi Zone for allegedly violating environmental norms linked to Yamuna pollution.