Stray cattle in park a menace

THE Town Park in Sector 12, Faridabad, which is one of the largest parks in the city, is accessible even to stray cattle. There are no checks on the entry of animals into the park. Stray cows pose a threat to the safety of visitors, especially children. Given that the park is visited by thousands of residents each weekend, it is imperative for the authorities to ensure its proper upkeep. Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Cameras will help curb accidents on Expressways

It is indeed satisfying to note that in response to rampant traffic violations, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced the process to install 125 cameras along the Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for surveillance and management. This initiative will greatly contribute to controlling traffic and reducing accidents. It is a commendable step. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

