Stray cattle in Sector 22B

The stray cattle menace is one of the major problems of Sector 22B residents. Garbage is dumped in the open at many places, and this attracts cows and other animals. Stray cattle pose a threat to commuters, especially at night. We have taken up the issue with gaushalas and civic body officials on a number of occasions, but to no avail.
Bhim Singh Yadav, Gurugram
Stray dog threat
PASCHIM Vihar has been grappling with the problem of stray dogs. These attack local residents and pose a threat to their safety, particularly children and the elderly. Residents are fearful of venturing out due to the presence of these dogs. The authorities concerned should take urgent measures to address the issue and ensure the safety of residents.
Sahil, New Delhi
